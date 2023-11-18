Fatal motorcycle crash east of Colorado Springs: 1 teen dead, 1 teen in critical condition, 2 others taken to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a sedan.

The crash happened Friday afternoon, at the intersection of E. Woodmen Rd. and Meridian Rd., CSP says. The crash closed the intersection for approximately 4 hours, but it has since reopened.

According to CSP, the 17-year-old male motorcyclist ran a red light as he was driving eastbound on Woodman Rd., approaching Meridian Rd., and collided with the driver-side of a Mitsubishi Lancer.

CSP says the 17-year-old teen was ejected from the motorcycle, along with a 15-year-old female passenger who was on the back.

The 17-year-old died at the scene and the 15-year-old was taken to the hospital where she is currently undergoing life threatening injuries, CSP reports. They say both teens were wearing helmets.

As for the impacted sedan, CSP tells KRDO13, a 34-year-old male and his 4-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital by ambulance. They say the girl was properly restrained in a carseat and did not suffer any injuries.

As of Saturday morning, CSP says the 34-year-old male is in the hospital with serious injuries.

CSP says at this time, they believe the motorcycle was at fault in the crash; considering excessive speed. Drugs and alcohol are not a factor at this time, but CSP says the investigation is ongoing.