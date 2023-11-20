Skip to Content
News

Windy today with snow showers

today at 8:18 AM
Published 7:44 AM

Strong winds and snow showers through the day Monday.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy, cold and windy as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will top out in the 40s. While snow accumulations will generally light... there will be areas in northern El Paso county that will see light accumulations.  Strong winds will continue into the evening... with winds gusting up to  45 and 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and windy this evening. Winds will back off overnight as lows dip into the 30s.

EXTENDED: More sunshine and warmer conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. Cold air begins to move into the region Thanksgiving Day... with a chance for snow into Friday morning.  Morning lows will dip into the teens and 20s starting Friday and through the weekend. Quite cold Friday with highs in the low 30s. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Skip to content