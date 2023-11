Traffic cameras in the area indicate that Hwy 24 westbound is blocked by police at the Safeway light.

NETCO is asking people to avoid the area.

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - NETCO, UPRAD, & Woodland PD are working on a Traffic Accident on Hwy 24 & Paradise Lodge ln.

