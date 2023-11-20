Skip to Content
Purgatory Resort opens for early-season skiing

Purgatory Resort
DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) - Over the weekend, excited skiers and snowboarders lined up for the first chair of the 2023-2024 ski season at Purgatory Resort.

The resort says that thanks to snowmaking improvements, Purgatory opened with 18 inches of snow on two trails.

However, the resort reminds skiers that due to early season conditions, the current terrain is suitable for intermediate to advanced skiers and riders only.

The resort plans to be open until April 2024.

