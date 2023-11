WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO)- The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) has closed Hwy 67 in both directions Evergreen Heights northbound and Red Feather Ln. southbound.

The WPPD says that the closure is due to a semi-trailer that is in a ditch.

Police are advising drivers to avoid this area and detour using County Rd. and Red Feather Ln.