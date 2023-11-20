Festival of Lights Celebration at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum before Festival of Lights Parade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) is hosting a Festival of Lights Celebration on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. just before the downtown Festival of Lights Parade.

The USOPM says that people will be able to explore the museum with athlete meet and greets, guided tours (available for regular admission purchase), captivating artifact demonstrations, and sports activations.

Guests will also be able to get their photo with the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games torch and get a behind-the-scenes look at the installation of the Paralympic medals exhibit.

Following the celebration, continue the festivities at the Festival of Lights Parade, starting at 5:50 p.m. in downtown Colorado Springs. Full details on the parade can be found here.