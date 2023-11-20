Skip to Content
News

Festival of Lights Celebration at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum before Festival of Lights Parade

KRDO
By
New
Published 11:07 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) is hosting a Festival of Lights Celebration on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. just before the downtown Festival of Lights Parade.

The USOPM says that people will be able to explore the museum with athlete meet and greets, guided tours (available for regular admission purchase), captivating artifact demonstrations, and sports activations.

Guests will also be able to get their photo with the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games torch and get a behind-the-scenes look at the installation of the Paralympic medals exhibit.

Following the celebration, continue the festivities at the Festival of Lights Parade, starting at 5:50 p.m. in downtown Colorado Springs. Full details on the parade can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content