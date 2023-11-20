Skip to Content
Beaver Creek and Crested Butte ski resorts open day before Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The 2023-2024 ski and snowboard season is about to launch at Beaver Creek and Crested Butte! Both mountains are excited to open on Wednesday, November 22.  

Beaver Creek says that those at Beaver Creek on opening day can expect fresh cookies all day long, with multiple Cookie Times and the annual Cookie Competition. Signature terrain will be groomed, with Latigo Flats, Gold Dust, and Haymeadow offering 55 acres to ski and ride.  

Crested Butte says that those on the mountain opening day will kick off the season with high-energy fun including a banner break, lift line giveaways, free snacks, limited edition opening day posters, a DJ on the snow by Red Lady Express, and all-day happy hour specials at Butte 66. The resort will have nearly 35 acres of terrain available across five trails.  

Don't forget, Epic Passes are on sale for a limited time, providing the best deal in the industry with a variety of options for every skier and rider. This winter, Mobile Pass & Mobile Lift Ticket technology will be available to guests on the brand new My Epic app. The new technology will allow guests to buy their pass or lift ticket online, activate and store it on their phone in the My Epic app, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands-free, via Bluetooth® technology designed for low energy usage.  

