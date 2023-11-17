Bill Cosby accuser files new lawsuit under expiring New York survivors law

A woman who says Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her when she was a young comedy writer more than 50 years ago is now suing the actor. Joan Tarshis filed suit Thursday under a soon-to-expire New York law that gave victims of sexual abuse a year to sue over even decades-old allegations. Tarshis was one of the first women to speak publicly about her allegations against Cosby. She came forward in 2014. She says Cosby drugged her and forced her to perform oral sex on him in one encounter and drugged and raped her during another a year or two later. The 86-year-old Cosby has denied all allegations involving sex crimes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.