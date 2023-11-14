Skip to Content
Fountain police arrest 76-year-old for sex assault on a child

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a 76-year-old, after an investigation into reports of sexual assault on a child.

FPD says that on Oct. 31, 2023, detectives with the Fountain Police Department began an investigation into the report of a sexual assault on a child that occurred in 2014. Soon after the investigation began additional victims were discovered. The suspect was positively identified as 76-year-old, Carl Ray Jordan. 

On Nov. 9, 2023, Jordan was arrested by the FPD on Sexual Assault on a Child by one in a Position of Trust and Aggravated Incest charges.

According to the FPD, for the past four years, Jordan was an employee of Griffith Centers for Children Chins up located in Colorado Springs. 

FPD Detectives are actively seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information about this case or information about previously unreported incidents involving Jordan.  

Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact Detective Tori Slater at (719) 382-4288 or email at tslater@fountainpd.com 

To remain anonymous, contact call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200. 

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

