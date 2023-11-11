The Palmer Ridge Bears are 4A state champions.
The Bears won a thrilling five-set match, 3-2 over Thompson Valley to take home the state crown.
Corrie Anderson clinched the state title with a terrific serve to put the Eagles away.
