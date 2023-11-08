El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reopens Veterans Ward at El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the reopening of its Veterans Ward at the El Paso County Jail.

Sheriff Joseph Roybal announced the reopening on Nov. 8. The Ward was initially opened in 2015, but due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Ward closed in 2020.

Traditionally, the Ward provides services that are veteran-specific to incarcerated veterans.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, eligibility for the Ward is based on the qualifications used in Veterans Trauma Court.

Programs such as “Time 4 Change” and the “22 Push Up Challenge” are taught by El Paso County Deputies, who are also veterans, with additional resources aimed at reducing recidivism and homelessness provided to incarcerated veterans during their time in custody.