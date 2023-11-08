El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reopens Veterans Ward at El Paso County Jail
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the reopening of its Veterans Ward at the El Paso County Jail.
Sheriff Joseph Roybal announced the reopening on Nov. 8. The Ward was initially opened in 2015, but due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Ward closed in 2020.
Traditionally, the Ward provides services that are veteran-specific to incarcerated veterans.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, eligibility for the Ward is based on the qualifications used in Veterans Trauma Court.
Programs such as “Time 4 Change” and the “22 Push Up Challenge” are taught by El Paso County Deputies, who are also veterans, with additional resources aimed at reducing recidivism and homelessness provided to incarcerated veterans during their time in custody.
I am extremely excited for the return of the Veteran’s Ward at the El Paso County Jail. This unique, specialized Ward allows us to care for those who have served our country in times of difficulty and crisis. Our deputies can guide those eligible to be housed in the Veterans Ward towards growth and success, using their skills, telling their stories, and capitalizing on the patriotism every veteran who has served their nation possesses. Having a Ward unique to this demographic is important and helps us to better address mental health issues and reduce recidivism. I sincerely thank my veteran deputies and Detention Bureau leadership for their work getting this project off the ground, the various community partners who are coming into the Ward and providing services, and the roughly 20 veteran incarcerated citizens who are participating in these specialized programs.Sheriff Joseph Roybal