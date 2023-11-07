Skip to Content
News

El Paso County office closures ahead of Veterans Day

El Paso County
By
Published 4:39 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- In observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, officials with El Paso County are altering residents of office closures that will be in place on Nov. 10. 

The closures will include the following on Nov. 10: 

  • El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office (all locations)
  • El Paso County Treasurer's Office
  • El Paso County Assessor's Office
  • El Paso County Department of Public Health
  • El Paso County Coroner's Office
  • El Paso County Combined Courts
  • Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
  • El Paso County Public Trustee
  • Pikes Peak Workforce Center
  • CSU Extension

Officials with El Paso County added the El Paso County Department of Human Services will also be closed on November 10, and the Clerk and Recorder's Office North Branch Office located in Union Town Center will be closed on Saturday, November 11. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content