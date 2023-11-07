El Paso County office closures ahead of Veterans Day

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- In observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, officials with El Paso County are altering residents of office closures that will be in place on Nov. 10.

The closures will include the following on Nov. 10:

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office (all locations)

El Paso County Treasurer's Office

El Paso County Assessor's Office

El Paso County Department of Public Health

El Paso County Coroner's Office

El Paso County Combined Courts

Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney

El Paso County Public Trustee

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

CSU Extension

Officials with El Paso County added the El Paso County Department of Human Services will also be closed on November 10, and the Clerk and Recorder's Office North Branch Office located in Union Town Center will be closed on Saturday, November 11.