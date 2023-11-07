El Paso County office closures ahead of Veterans Day
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- In observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, officials with El Paso County are altering residents of office closures that will be in place on Nov. 10.
The closures will include the following on Nov. 10:
- El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office (all locations)
- El Paso County Treasurer's Office
- El Paso County Assessor's Office
- El Paso County Department of Public Health
- El Paso County Coroner's Office
- El Paso County Combined Courts
- Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
- El Paso County Public Trustee
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
- CSU Extension
Officials with El Paso County added the El Paso County Department of Human Services will also be closed on November 10, and the Clerk and Recorder's Office North Branch Office located in Union Town Center will be closed on Saturday, November 11.