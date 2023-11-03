Tickets now on sale for the Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you're ready to get into the holiday spirit, tickets for the Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) are now on sale.

The Electric Safari includes more than 50 acres of lights, animal inflatables, light sculptures, and of course the animals that live at the CMZ. There is also a chance to meet Santa through Dec. 23.

Tickets are required for admission and can be found here. The event runs Fri., Dec. 1 to Sun., Dec. 3, Fri., Dec. 8 to Sat., Dec. 23, and Mon., Dec. 25 to Mon., Jan. 1, 2024.