Skip to Content
News

Tickets now on sale for the Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Electric Safari
CMZ
Electric Safari
By
New
today at 11:07 AM
Published 11:21 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you're ready to get into the holiday spirit, tickets for the Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) are now on sale.

The Electric Safari includes more than 50 acres of lights, animal inflatables, light sculptures, and of course the animals that live at the CMZ. There is also a chance to meet Santa through Dec. 23.

Tickets are required for admission and can be found here. The event runs Fri., Dec. 1 to Sun., Dec. 3, Fri., Dec. 8 to Sat., Dec. 23, and Mon., Dec. 25 to Mon., Jan. 1, 2024.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content