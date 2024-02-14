City of Colorado Springs announces closures for Presidents’ Day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs has announced the closure of all administrative offices and agencies in observance of Presidents' Day on February 19, 2024.
The following buildings are scheduled to close:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit (buses will operate on regular schedule)
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers
- Memorial Park Recreation Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sertich Ice Center (closed due to tournament)
- Sports Office at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Discovery and Nature Center
- Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center
The following facilities will remain open for normal business hours:
- Colorado Springs Fire Department fire stations
- Colorado Springs Police Department substations
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries: gates are open to visitors, offices are closed
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses starting at 9 a.m. - weather permitting
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill - indoor dining
- Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Valley Hi Grill and Pub – Indoor dining
- Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain – weather permitting
- Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.
- Plan your visit by calling 719-385-7325 for weather conditions and closures.