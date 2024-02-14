City of Colorado Springs announces closures for Presidents’ Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs has announced the closure of all administrative offices and agencies in observance of Presidents' Day on February 19, 2024.

The following buildings are scheduled to close:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit (buses will operate on regular schedule)

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sertich Ice Center (closed due to tournament)

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Starsmore Discovery and Nature Center

Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center

The following facilities will remain open for normal business hours: