Reservation, shuttle changes announced for summer on Pikes Peak Highway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a year of avalanches and even a tornado, Colorado Springs officials look forward to safer, quieter times along the popular Pikes Peak Highway.

Officials have announced some changes to the shuttle service and reservation policy that you'll need to know as the summer tourist season approaches.

Skyler Rorabaugh, the Pikes Peak Highway manager, will talk more about the upcoming changes for visitors, later Tuesday morning.

Here's what we know so far:

You'll now have the option of making shuttle reservations from the 7 Mile marker, to the summit; guests can stay as long as they like, before boarding return shuttles to the 7 Mile parking area every half-hour.

Shuttle service begins on May 24, which is the start of Memorial Day weekend; officials ask that you allow three hours for your round trip.

Visitors may still drive to the summit and park there; you can start making advance reservations for that now, for the beginning of the season, and same-day reservations will be available -- space permitting.

Another change this year -- due to limited parking at the North Slope Recreation Area -- is a daily parking pass of $1, in addition to the usual entry permit.

You can reserve passes online, but a limited number of same-day passes will be available at the Pikes Peak Highway entrance gate.

Be aware that vehicle access and some trails around the North and South Catamount reservoirs will be closed this year and next, because of a dam repair project there by Colorado Springs Utilities.

Hiking access to North Catamount Reservoir remains open -- but parking is very limited, so plan accordingly.

Highway staff spent much of the off-season removing thousands of trees felled by the tornado, and taking down nuisance trees along the highway that posed safety issues for drivers and clogged drainage channels.

For more information, visit: https://coloradosprings.gov/drivepikespeak.