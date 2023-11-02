Fire ban lifted in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - As conditions have improved and crews have reached 99 percent containment on the Saint Charles Fire, the fire ban in Pueblo County has been lifted.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced the ban on Oct. 24.

The PCSO asks that if you are doing a controlled burn outside of the city limits, you contact them before conducting the burn. Residents can report a controlled burn online at http://pueblosheriff.com. A controlled burn notification form can be found under the “How Do I” tab. Burn notifications can also be made by calling (719) 583-2876.