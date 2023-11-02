Family of downtown hit-and-run victim mourns loss; police search for driver responsible

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim of a fatal hit and run on Oct. 20 as 62-year-old Willie Pilcher. While CSPD searches for the driver responsible, Pilcher's family mourns the loss of a father, brother, and friend.

Lindsay Miller is his youngest daughter. She found out about the loss of her father on Oct. 23. She says the emotions are still fresh as she arranges for a remembrance of his life.

"I still have a lot of hurt in my heart and also anger. Just that somebody would, you know, just not stop at a yield sign and have no care in the world," Miller said.

Miller also said that they suffered another death in their family two months ago -- and are now working through a cancer diagnosis in her family as well.

"I don't feel like it can rain anymore with us. We've had a lot on our plate," Miller said.

Miller also said that her father had been homeless for the last ten years, despite her best efforts to get him off the streets. Though he had been in a dark time, she said that he was always bright around his family.

"Going to dinner with him -- like -- even my husband was like, 'we never had a bad time with him,'" Miller said.

They'll be remembering his life by going on a family fishing trip next year, one of his favorite hobbies.

"I didn't get to say goodbye to him. So I think that's what's eating at me the most is not being able to say goodbye," Miller said.

Police say that they don't have a suspect in the case and that the investigation is ongoing.

CSPD says that they have identified the vehicle as a 1996-2002 single-cab dark green Dodge truck with racing stripes on the hood. The vehicle has step bars underneath the doors and a toolbox in the back.

If anyone has information about Willie Pilcher's death or has seen the vehicle described above, they should call the CSPD non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.