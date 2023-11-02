CSPD: Arrest made in October homicide near Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported Thursday that an arrest has been made in a homicide investigation from early October.

On Oct. 7, CSPD officers responded to the 400 block of E. Kiowa St. to investigate a shots-fired call. When they arrived, they found an adult man with at least one gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. This man was identified as 56-year-old Patrick Hunt of Colorado Springs.

RELATED: Shooting on Oct. 7 leaves one man dead, investigation still underway

Thursday, CSPD identified the suspect in the homicide as 39-year-old Adrian Smith, who was charged with first-degree murder.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) arrested Smith on Oct. 30, CSPD said.

According to CSPD, this is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.