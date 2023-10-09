Shooting on Oct. 7 leaves one man dead, investigation still underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed over the weekend on Saturday, October 7.

At around 9:34 p.m., officers to with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to the 400 block of E. Kiowa St. for a shots fired call.

At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was soon pronounced dead.

Investigation efforts are still ongoing and there have been no suspects or arrests.

The CSPD is asking anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident to call the CSPD at 719-444-7000.