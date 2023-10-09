Skip to Content
News

Shooting on Oct. 7 leaves one man dead, investigation still underway

MGN
By
New
Published 5:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed over the weekend on Saturday, October 7. 

At around 9:34 p.m., officers to with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to the 400 block of E. Kiowa St. for a shots fired call. 

At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was soon pronounced dead. 

Investigation efforts are still ongoing and there have been no suspects or arrests. 

The CSPD is asking anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident to call the CSPD at 719-444-7000. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content