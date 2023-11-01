Funeral procession and traffic impacts for fallen Colorado Springs Fire driver/engineer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A funeral procession is being held for fallen Colorado Springs Fire Department’s (CSFD) driver/engineer Bobby Keese.

The CSFD announced the off-duty death of Keese, who served the Department for over 30 years on October 21.

They announced Thursday, November 2, starting at 9:30 a.m., prior to the funeral service, a procession will take place from the funeral home to New Life Church.

There, community members and other agencies will be invited to line a portion of the route to pay their respects.

The procession will start in the downtown area and will travel north on I-25 from Bijou St. The route will then use the North Gate Blvd. exit to go south on Voyager Pkwy., passing the CSFD’s Station 22 (which was Keese’s station), before it ends at the New Life Church.

The procession is expected to reach the North Gate Blvd exit around 9:50 a.m.

Traffic on I-25 northbound from Bijou to Northgate will be affected for an extended period of time starting at 9:30 a.m.