Supreme Court confronts the question of trademark rights in ‘Trump too small’ case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another day, another Supreme Court case with a mention of former President Donald Trump. In arguments Wednesday, the justices will weigh a California man’s attempt to trademark a phrase mocking the former president and current Republican front-runner for 2024 as “too small.” A day after arguments in social media cases with echoes of Trump, the Justice Department is supporting President Joe Biden’s once and possibly future rival in urging the court to deny a trademark for the suggestive phrase “Trump too small” that Steve Elster wants to put on T-shirts. Government officials said the phrase “Trump too small” could still be used, just not trademarked because Trump had not consented to its use.

