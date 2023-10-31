Helicopters drop water on Oahu wildfire for 2nd day, while some native koa and ohia trees burn

HONOLULU (AP) — Helicopters are battling a wildfire in remote mountainous area of Hawaii’s Central Oahu as flames burn native koa and ohia trees. No structures or homes were threatened and no evacuations were ordered. Multiple helicopters from the Honolulu Fire Department, the U.S. Army and the state dropped buckets of water on the blaze for a second straight day on Tuesday. Mililani and Wahiawa are the towns closest to the flames but weren’t at risk. Army installations Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield are also nearby. Hawaii’s tropical forests evolved without experiencing frequent fire. Invasive plants often grow on burned lands, which increases the risk of future wildfires.

