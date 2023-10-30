Skip to Content
News

Victim identified in southeast Colorado Springs hit and run

Jessica Gilmore
CSPD
Jessica Gilmore
By
Published 11:33 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Oct. 13 on east Las Vegas St.

CSPD says that callers reported that the driver left the scene but provided police with the vehicle's information.

The bicyclist, now identified by the El Paso County Coroner as Jessica Gilmore, was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries where she later died.

CSPD officer located the suspect, William Dixson, a 43-year-old, and arrested him. Dixson is charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injuries, Careless Driving Resulting in Death, and Driving Under the Influence.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content