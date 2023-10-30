Victim identified in southeast Colorado Springs hit and run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Oct. 13 on east Las Vegas St.

CSPD says that callers reported that the driver left the scene but provided police with the vehicle's information.

The bicyclist, now identified by the El Paso County Coroner as Jessica Gilmore, was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries where she later died.

CSPD officer located the suspect, William Dixson, a 43-year-old, and arrested him. Dixson is charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injuries, Careless Driving Resulting in Death, and Driving Under the Influence.