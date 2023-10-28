Colorado Springs Police on ‘crash alert status’ due to worsening road conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now on "crash alert status" as of 7:18 P.M. This means minor traffic accidents in the City of Colorado Springs will not garner a police response.

CSPD says drivers should be reminded if they are involved in a traffic accident with no fatality or injury requiring medical attention, no driver involved is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, all drivers are present with license, registration and insurance information, and no damage to public property such as a street sign or utility pole has occurred, drivers should exchange their information and follow the procedure for completing a counter (cold) report.

Drivers can either pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations or they can go online at Coloradosprings.gov > Public Safety > Police > Report a Minor Traffic Accident (or cspd.coloradosprings.gov > Report a Minor Traffic Accident).

CSPD reminds drivers to travel at a safe rate of speed during snowy driving conditions and check road and travel conditions before heading out and leave more time to get to your destination.