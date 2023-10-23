Winter season tips to prevent the risk of motor vehicle theft

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Winter is right around the corner, and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is giving some tips on how to prevent yourself from Motor Vehicle Theft (MVT).

Cold Colorado mornings can lead to an increase in puffer cars, according to officials with CSP.

A “puffer” is a car that is started and left unattended to “warm-up,” but this action is actually illegal in Colorado, and can result in not only fines but worse, a stolen car.

As an alternative to puffing, CSP suggests drivers warm up their cars while they scrape the ice and snow off or warm up the cars as they sit inside.

With wintertime comes the holiday season, and for many people, this means traveling.

CSP officials state travel season can put more people at risk for MVT. To protect your car from thieves, CSP suggests leaving your car at home, more specifically, securely in a garage.

Should you have to leave your car outside while you're away, take basic theft protection steps like locking the car, taking all keys from the car, and even consider additional vehicle theft protection.

Drivers can add a steering wheel lock or take other steps to immobilize the vehicle before they travel such as removing or disconnecting the battery.

On the other hand, long-term parking can be a shopping ground for thieves, according to CSP. These can be in places such as an RTD parking lot, a carpool lot, or an airport parking lot.

You can take extra precautions by implementing steering wheel locks, pedal and shifter locks, and parking boots. CSP stated these physical immobilizers are great visible deterrents to a would-be thief and will help prevent thefts.

Other options include devices like alarm systems, immobilizers, GPS trackers, etc.

Finally, the holiday season means gift-giving season, and if you happen to put gifts in the back seat of your car, along with your groceries, shopping bags, and even loose change, this can be an incentivize for thieves.

CSP officials stated thieves hate clean cars, so taking everything out of the car and keeping it clean will help prevent MVT.

To learn more ways to prevent auto theft visit lockdownyourcar.org.