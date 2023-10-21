Skip to Content
UPDATE: Child found after Fountain Police search for missing three-year-old child

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: The Fountain Police Department say Jackson Gibbons was found on Saturday evening.

PREVIOUS DETAILS:

The Fountain Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a missing three-year-old child.

Jackson Gibbons is described as four feet tall, weighing 35 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Fountain Police say he was last seen in a grey shirt with a race car on it.

They say he was last seen in the 8100 block of Campground Drive in Fountain. You are asked to contact El Paso County Communications Center at 719-390-5555 if you have seen Jackson or know where he is located.

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

