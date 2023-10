WEEKEND: We'll start our weekend mornings cool in the 40s. Some clouds in the afternoon with highs slightly cooler than recent days in the mid to high 70s.

EXTENDED: Dry and warm with partly to mostly cloudy skies before we see a significant pattern change starting on Tuesday and taking us through the end of the work week. Rain showers and mountain snow will be possible later in the week and highs by Thursday will dip into the 50s and 60s.