News

Air Force knocks off Navy, 17-6

ANNAPOLIS, MD (KRDO) -- Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier was supposed to be "likely out a while," according to Troy Calhoun.

That's not what happened. Instead, Larrier connected with Dane Kinamon for the longest play in Air Force football history, a 94-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

As it turns out, that was more than enough. The Air Force defense held the Midshipmen off the board until late in the fourth quarter, rolling to a 17-6 win.

Air Force is now 7-0 this season, and will likely build on its number-22 ranking in the AP Poll.

The Falcons travel to Colorado State next.

