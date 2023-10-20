The School Buzz: Liberty senior recognized at White House for leading teen military organization

A Liberty High School senior made a recent trip the White House because of her leadership with an organization that helps teens in military families.

Avery Turner serves as the director of programs, for Bloom, an organization started by military teens to support others within the military community and elevate their voices. She, among 15 other young women across the country, were selected for a program called "Girls Leading Change," an initiative started by First Lady Jill Biden, that recognizes women leading projects in their communities.

When asked about the recognition, Avery said, "I was excited that Bloom was getting the recognition it deserves. I want to show younger girls that they can make a difference," she said.

"No matter who you are, if you have a cause that you care about, time and effort will take you somewhere."

Avery has a 4.6 GPA, competes on the swim and dive team, and plans to study mechanical engineering in college.

