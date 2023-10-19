Falcon family looks for justice after their 9-year-old goat was killed by two dogs

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Falcon family wants "Justice for Bessie" after their 9-year-old goat was killed by two neighborhood dogs.

Josephine Pérez said this case goes beyond the killing of her goat and believes it's a public safety issue, and that is why she is asking for help.

It all started on the morning of October 6th. Pérez was inside her home taking care of her granddaughter when she heard what she thought was two dogs playing outside.

"To me, it sounded like a little dog, it didn't sound you know, and my daughter who is hearing impaired saw me when I went to the window and I guess I had a look on my face, and she said whats wrong mom," said Pérez.

That's when Pérez said she asked her daughter Dorian if she had taken 'Bessie' out of her playpen. Her daughter said no, and when they went to check outside, they were horrified.

"She looked in the pen and well she could see two dogs a Dutch Sheppard and a Pit Bull and she grabbed a shovel and went in to chase them away, " said Pérez

By the time Dorian was able to get the two dogs out of the pen, Bessie was on the ground covered in blood. Pérez said they rushed her to the nearest animal hospital, but Bessie had to be put down because of her wounds.

"Three times she would lift up her head you know and look at me and cry," said Pérez.

Although Pérez is now mourning the loss of her loving Bessie, she said she can't help but think how this situation could have been a lot worse.

"My granddaughter plays out here all the time, and she loves Bessie and I thank god that they weren't out that day. I hate that it was Bessie but she could have killed my granddaughter," said Pérez.

Which is why she is asking for help. Pérez said Bessie isn't the dogs' first victim. In fact, according to Perez, a neighborhood bulldog was also attacked.

"And I don't want it to be like that. I don't want to be fearful of going out or going for a walk and being mauled," said Pérez.

For now, it's the Pérez family's word against the dogs' owner because there are no pictures or video of the attack.

KRDO News Channel 13 did reach out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for a comment on this case. They said because it is still an active case they cannot comment specifically about it or the type of dogs involved.