Train derailment causes headaches for residents in the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The train derailment that happened on Sunday is causing several headaches for neighbors and nearby business owners and giving residents in the area a lot to talk about.

The traffic congestion is forcing people to use alternative routes, or even stay at home. One resident in the area said he has lived at his current home for about seven years and has never seen something like this.

"There's been wrecks where you can go around one way or another and it' s not too bad, but this is unreal," said Joseph Good.

Another business owner who lives near the area said Monday she had to take a different route to get to work and is concerned that clients won't be able to get to her business.

"We actually had a customer that is trying to get here call this morning and say how am I supposed to get to you," said Connor Culver.

Both said they hope people will keep their cool during traffic delays and not let frustrations turn to road rage.

CDOT is also asking drivers for patience, as there is currently no timeline on how long detours will be in place.

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

