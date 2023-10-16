Federal agents investigating deadly Pueblo train derailment; Who is responsible for tracks, bridge

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are now on the scene of a deadly train derailment just north of Pueblo.

Sunday, a train carrying coal derailed along a bridge over I-25 near milepost 106. In the accident, the bridge collapsed with a semi-truck caught underneath the rubble. The driver, 60-year-old Lafollette Henderson of Compton, Calif., did not survive.

Since the derailment, state and local officials have been tight-lipped, not answering who owns the tracks or the since-collapsed bridge or which agency is responsible for inspecting and maintaining the bridge.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it wasn't allowed to answer those questions because federal investigators weren't on the scene yet.

13 Investigates was able to determine the bridge itself is not owned by Pueblo County or the City of Pueblo. Both agencies confirmed they have had no involvement with the bridge or rail that sat on top of it.

According to online records, the railway is owned by Burlington Northern Santa Fe, one of the largest rail commuters in Colorado. Officials told 13 Investigates Sunday night that BNSF investigators would also be on the scene inspecting the rail and determining a cause alongside federal officials.

13 Investigates has reached out to BSNF about its responsibility for maintaining the railway. The company hasn't answered our team's questions, only saying it's working to get on the scene.