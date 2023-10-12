CDC reports a decline in breast cancer screenings: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month ￼

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--According to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of women participating in cancer screenings per year continues to decrease.

Experts from the CDC said information from the early detection program shows a declined of 87 percent for breast cancer and 84 percent for cervical cancer during April of 2020, as compared with the previous five-year averages for that month. On Thursday, KRDO interviewed cancer survivor Suzanne Dinapoli, who said it was thanks to a routine mammogram that she is still alive and cancer-free.

It was in 2018 when Dinapoli went in for her regular mammogram, but by the time she left the doctor's office that day, she had participated in two mammograms and had sat down with a radiologist to discuss other details.

"The radiologist pulled me aside afterwards and said 'Hey I see your family history and some people I would say let's wait and watch and come back and see in 6 months but for you, I want to get this biopsied right away," said Dinapoli.

After a couple of days, Dinapoli said she got a call informing her that she unfortunately had stage zero breast cancer.

"For me it was a major inconvenience in my life for about 18 months, but I survived," said Dinapoli.

Dinapoli said she believes it's because of that early detection that she was able to get a head start on the monster and start her treatment right away.

"I had a much easier journey than a lot of people who are diagnosed later," said Dinapoli.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in the U.S. behind skin cancer, and it is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Black and Hispanic women. It's also the second leading cause of death for White women.

"The American Cancer Society recently did a study and since the second year of the pandemic, they are finding that a significant number of women are not getting their breast health screenings, so it's estimated that 1.1 million women are behind on their breast cancer screenings," said Sara Walla, Regional Marketing Director for The American Cancer Society.

This is why the American Cancer Society is pushing for women over the age of 40 to get screened.

"There are so many factors that can play into your cancer risk that's definitely your age, your family history of cancer, when you had children or if you had children can all play a roll so it's really important that you understand all of this and start getting screened when it makes sense for you personally," said Walla.

Between 1989 and 2019, the American Cancer Society states that the overall breast cancer death rate declined by 42%, largely due to early detection screenings.

The American Cancer Society also recommends women check themselves often and if they find a lump or see something odd, they should reach out to their doctor immediately.