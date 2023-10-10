Skip to Content
News

Second victim dies from injuries sustained in crash near Downtown Colorado Springs

David Claudio
CSPD
David Claudio
By
Published 4:34 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says they have been notified that a second victim has died as a result of injuries sustained in a rollover crash near Downtown Colorado Springs on Sept. 17.

RELATED: Victim of fatal crash near Downtown Colorado Springs identified

That victim has been identified as 22-year-old David Claudio. 22-year-old Randy Castro also died in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 23-year-old Jermell Johnkint. He was treated for injuries the day of the crash and then was arrested on charges related to the crash.

Related: Man facing charges related to fatal crash near Downtown Colorado Springs

According to CSPD, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Platte Ave when the driver lost control and hit the center median curb. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in the center median. Speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash, CSPD said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content