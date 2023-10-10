Second victim dies from injuries sustained in crash near Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says they have been notified that a second victim has died as a result of injuries sustained in a rollover crash near Downtown Colorado Springs on Sept. 17.

That victim has been identified as 22-year-old David Claudio. 22-year-old Randy Castro also died in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 23-year-old Jermell Johnkint. He was treated for injuries the day of the crash and then was arrested on charges related to the crash.

According to CSPD, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Platte Ave when the driver lost control and hit the center median curb. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in the center median. Speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash, CSPD said.