Victim of fatal crash near Downtown Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of an individual who died in a crash near Downtown Colorado Springs just over a week ago on Sunday, Sept. 17.

According to CSPD, they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in the 800 block of E. Platte Ave. just after 2 a.m. on the 17th. Three people in the vehicle were transported to the hospital. One of the occupants died due to his injuries and another is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The person who died has now been identified as 22-year-old Randy Castro.

CSPD said impairment and speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash but the investigation is ongoing. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Jermell Johnkin, was treated for injuries and arrested on charges related to the crash.