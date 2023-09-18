Skip to Content
Man facing charges related to fatal crash near Downtown Colorado Springs

Jermell Johnkin
CSPD
Jermell Johnkin
By
today at 5:15 PM
Published 4:37 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of a single-vehicle crash in the 800 block of E Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said emergency personnel transported three occupants from the vehicle to a local hospital. One of the passengers died from his injuries and another is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver received medical treatment and was later booked on charges related to the crash. CSPD did not specify what those charges are.

23-year-old Jermell Johnkint has been identified as the driver who was arrested.

According to CSPD, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Platte Ave when the driver lost control and hit the center median curb. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in the center median. Speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash, CSPD said.

