Rollover crash leaves highway 85 in Fountain closed for hours

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Fountain Police say that a single car crash led to a closure of highway 85 in both directions for multiple hours on Sunday night.

Fountain police says around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening, officers responded to a traffic crash near highway 85.

The crash involved only one vehicle, which they say rolled before coming to a stop. Officers stated that speed is a factor in their investigation so far.

 As a result the crash, highway 85 was closed in both directions from highway 16 to Alegre Circle until about 9 p.m.

Officers stated it is an active investigation, as they continue to look into what caused the crash, and the status of the driver involved.

Tyler Cunnington

Tyler is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about him here.

