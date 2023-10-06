Chilly and windy Friday, but warmer Saturday

Windy this morning with cool temperatures Friday afternoon.

TODAY: As colder air filters into the region... highs today will be cool in the upper-50s and low-60s. We'll see an increase in cloud cover this afternoon with breezy winds.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies overnight and chilly starts Saturday morning. Morning lows will dip into the low-30s.

EXTENDED: It's a very quick warm up heading into the weekend... with highs returning to the 70s by Saturday afternoon. Upper-70s and low-80s. It's a very quiet weather pattern through the middle next week. Stay tuned... a significant pattern chance by Wednesday night into Thursday.