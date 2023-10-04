Inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Florence assaulted

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Prisons (CBP) confirms that an inmate at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Florence was assaulted around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4.

According to CBP, employees responded and isolated the incident. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

CBP said that no employees were injured. One inmate sustained injuries requiring outside medical treatment.

Visitors should check here for any updates on visitation.