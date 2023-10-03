Family of James Montoya now asking for the public’s help in locating their son’s alleged killer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--An urgent search for an alleged killer is now shifting to the San Luis Valley.

Denver Police announced investigators are searching for 33-year-old Jesus Angel Arvizo.

He is a suspect in the murder of 26-year-old James Montoya, whose remains were found in Saguache County this summer. Montoya's remains were found near the north side of Saguache Municipal Airport, an hour west of Great Sand Dunes National Park.

The Denver Police Department said they believe Arvizo is in the Alamosa area.

Arvizo is wanted for First Degree Murder for the death of Montoya, whose parents are pleading with the public for help.

"As you can imagine this is the worst nightmare a family can experience We are asking for the community's help in helping us locate Mr. Arvizo. We know he is hiding. We believe he is hiding and we just ask for the community's help. He is a dangerous man," said Montoya's mother during a press conference.

According to the Denver Police Department, Montoya was first reported missing on April 2. Investigators said he was last seen leaving the 'Hangar 101' bar in Lakewood at around 2:30 in the morning.

But police investigators later learned Montoya was in a vehicle arguing with someone in Denver. That's when police said he was shot and killed by the offender.

"The argument escalated and Mr. Montoya was shot and killed inside the vehicle. It is believed the offender transported the body to Saguache County later that day," said Matt Clark, Commander of the Denver Police Department of Crimes Division.

Montoya's body was later found in July of 2023 during a search for another missing woman.

A woman has already been arrested in connection with Montoya's murder.

According to Command Clark, 30-year-old Amber Jean Dominguez was arrested and is now facing an accessory to first-degree murder charge.

Investigators with the Denver Police Department are asking anyone with any additional information about this case to please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at (720)-913-7867.