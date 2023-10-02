Colorado Springs celebrates October Art Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- One Colorado Springs resident is making it her mission to help beautify the city.

Her recent creations have caught the attention of several across the Pikes Peak area and her goal is to continue making more murals across the Springs for others to enjoy.

For Rachel Dinda, art has always been second nature to her. It's been a way for her to express herself and simply let go. And now during Pikes Peak Art Month, Dinda is able to do just that and participate in a growing movement. During the month of October, thousands of Colorado artists will be picking up their paint brushes and showing off their artistic skills to the world.

"So this is one pocket in many places around the Springs where we are trying to beautify and really give artist an opportunity to step up and it really brings pride back to the community," said Dinda.

It's all part of an ongoing movement that was first established in October of 2013.

"As an artist and local, I have seen Colorado Springs grow from where it was to now and I see so much more arts and recognition for artists," Dinda said.

Colorado Springs joined the Pikes Peak Region in a national effort that allows residents to enrich themselves in culture by doing it in a way that can be appreciated by all.

"I love the fact that there are areas designated to art specifically like Knob Hill because it kind of pushes more people and artists to pursue their passion with art and less tagging and vandalism and more like beautification," Dinda said.

During Arts Month, people in the Pikes Peak area are encouraged to visit local artisanal sites. They're asked to visit music theaters, practice dance or poetry, or walk down one of the many streets in Colorado Springs that are filled with vibrant paint and murals.

"I'm really hoping that Colorado Springs continues on this path of motivation into supporting artists and endorsing them and it will really be a gift back to the community as well, so," Dinda said.

Dinda's artwork is displayed across Colorado Springs. If you or someone you know would like to see the murals, you can visit, the following locations, the Colorado Craft building, Pikes Peak Artist Collective in Old Colorado City, 503W, the inside of Piglatin Cocina, The Mactory Gourmet Mac and Cheese, and the inside of Tony's Downtown Bar.