Larnach’s grand slam leads Twins to 14-6 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Larnach hit his first career grand slam, one of Minnesota’s four home runs, and the playoff-bound Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 14-6. Edouard Julien had three hits, including his 16th home run, and Max Kepler and Matt Wallner also went deep for AL Central Division champion Minnesota. Elehuris Montero, Sean Bouchard and Brenton Doyle homered for the Rockies (58-103), who will not win at least 60 games for the first time in the club’s 31-season history. Chris Paddack gave up two hits and struck out four in three complete innings for the win. Karl Kauffmann (2-5) was roughed up for seven hits and eight runs over 4 1/3 innings.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.