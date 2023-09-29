Hispanic Heritage Month: Owner of Piglatin Cocina continues to bring his Colombian tang to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month KRDO NewsChannel 13 has shared stories about the Hispanic community here in southern Colorado. Friday, we spoke with a Colombian chef who's sharing his cuisine roots with the Pikes Peak Region.

For Andres Velez, Colorado Springs was only a temporary stay, never in his life did he imagine he'd make this area his home. However, looking back at his time spent here, he said he's filled with joy knowing what he's accomplished and that his business has become exactly what he envisioned.

It all started back in 2006 for Velez, the young 19-year-old moved to the Pikes Peak Area as a cook for the military and finished his term in 2011. It was then when Velez came up with the big idea he said.

"I was like man, there is no Latin food here, other than Mexican food you know, or not a lot of diversity and so I wanted to open up a business that can share my culture and I guess the diverse upbringings that I had, "said Velez.

Knowing there was a lot of room to create something permanent, Velez decided to stay in Colorado Springs after his military term.

"People from different parts of the country are coming here, and they're like 'OMG this reminds me of home' and that's kind of exactly what I wanted to do when opening up Piglatin," said Velez.

The Colombian chef first brought Piglatin Cocina to the Colorado Springs community in 2013 as a food truck and eventually made the change to have it become its very own brick-and-mortar in 2017.

Since then, Velez said they've had great success.

"So the fact that people from Florida come here and they're like this reminds me of home like it's exactly what I wanted it to be," said Velez.

And even with some difficulties along the way, Velez said his biggest joy so far, has been knowing as a first-generation Colombian American that he has made his mark in Colorado and the United States.

"Difficulties, they come by often, but we always have to be able to adapt and try to overcome the problems of society and the problems in our homes because if we don't then we are not going to change anything for the next generation," said Velez.

Velez's focus, for now, is to continue serving the best Colombian food in Colorado Springs and will eventually lean towards opening a second restaurant in Colorado.