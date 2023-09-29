Skip to Content
Gov. Polis orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval 

Published 3:53 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Governor Polis ordered flags be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on the day of the funeral, in honor of Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval.

Christine Gurerin Sandoval is the Community Parole Officer who was killed in a hit-and-run while trying to serve an arrest warrant Thursday in Colorado Springs.

“My heart is with all those affected by this horrible act of violence that occurred in Colorado Springs yesterday. I send my deepest condolences to Christine’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” said Governor Polis. “I am grateful to all our community parole officers, law enforcement, and first responders who put their lives on the line to keep Coloradans safe and better our communities."

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

