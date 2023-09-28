Skip to Content
USAFA cadet court martial ends in acquittal

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadet Eamon McHugh was acquitted of all charges and specifications following a general court-martial that concluded Wednesday.

According to the USAFA, McHugh chose a trial by military judge alone and was found not guilty of two specifications of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The academy said the three-day trial included testimony from witnesses, presentation of evidence, and arguments by the government and McHugh's defense.

For further information about the trial, you can contact the U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications at (719) 333-7731 or email media.rel@afacademy.af.edu

