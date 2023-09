AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A general court martial for Cadet Eamon McHugh is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 25, the Air Force Academy said in a statement released Thursday.

According to the Academy, Cadey McHugh has been charged with "two specifications of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice."

No further information about McHugh's case is available at this time.