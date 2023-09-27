Skip to Content
Remains found in Kiowa County identified; Kansas man in custody

Phillip Lieurence
CBI
Phillip Lieurence
By
Published 3:38 PM

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Kiowa County Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains recently located in Kiowa County as 44-year-old Linda Estrada of Emporia, Kansas, and 39-year-old Amy Ford of Emporia, Kansas. 

The remains were located on September 20, 2023, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI said it is assisting the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office with an active homicide investigation into the deaths of the two women. An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to this investigation, the CBI said. 36-year-old Phillip Lieurence is already being held in Emporia, Kansas on unrelated charges. 

The CBI said that because this remains an active investigation, no further information can be released at this time.

Tyler Dumas

