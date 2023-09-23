Human remains found in Kiowa County, south of Eads, Colorado

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The human remains of two people were found in Kiowa County, just south of Eads, Colorado on September 20th.

During the weeks of September 10th and and September 17th of this year, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office assisted a Kansas law enforcement agency with a missing persons investigation.

The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, is now conducting an active criminal investigation.

An autopsy is underway by the Kiowa County Coroner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death of the remains.

The investigation remains active and no further information has been released at this time.