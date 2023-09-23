Skip to Content
News

Human remains found in Kiowa County, south of Eads, Colorado

MGN
By
Published 9:19 AM

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The human remains of two people were found in Kiowa County, just south of Eads, Colorado on September 20th. 

During the weeks of September 10th and and September 17th of this year, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office assisted a Kansas law enforcement agency with a missing persons investigation. 

The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, is now conducting an active criminal investigation. 

An autopsy is underway by the Kiowa County Coroner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death of the remains. 

The investigation remains active and no further information has been released at this time. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content