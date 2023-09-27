Colorado Springs Police continue search for hit-and-run suspect in deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A statewide search is underway for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Colorado Springs.

Currently, police officers have not found the driver who took off after hitting 47-year-old Tawyna Wever. According to police, it was around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21st, when a call came in about a possible hit-and-run on the southeast side of town.

An example photo of what the suspect vehicle is believed to look like

Once police officers got to the scene, they found the 47-year-old on the ground.

Police said they currently have no description of the suspect or suspects they're looking for. However, they are asking for the public's help in finding the car that was part of the crime.

"We do know that the vehicle is a 2019 to 2021 Honda Passport, most likely a black or very dark color," Ford said.

So far, in Colorado Springs there have been 34 traffic fatalities this year, and in the last 365 days, there have been 49 traffic fatalities.

"And that is just too much. A lot of those are due to excessive speed, or distracted driving or also impairment, like DUI's and things like that," added Ford.

Investigators are now asking the public to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers if they or someone they know saw or heard anything about this case.