Missing Indigenous Alert canceled for two children from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) deactivated the Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Raelicia Franceshchi and Nelson Franceschi Tuesday morning.

The CBI said the two children from Colorado Springs have been found safe.

10-year-old Raelicia Franceschi and her 13-year-old brother Nelson were reported missing by the CBI on September 22.